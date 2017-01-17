Roberta Bondar marks 25 years since becoming Canada's first woman in...
For eight days in January 1992, Roberta Bondar circled the Earth aboard the Shuttle Discovery - becoming Canada's first woman in space - and exactly 25 years later she continues to explore the planet. The shuttle mission - which launched January 22, 1992 - to study the effects of space flight on the human body, helped set the direction for Bondar's life.
