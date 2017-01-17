Roberta Bondar marks 25 years since b...

Roberta Bondar marks 25 years since becoming Canada's first woman in...

For eight days in January 1992, Roberta Bondar circled the Earth aboard the Shuttle Discovery - becoming Canada's first woman in space - and exactly 25 years later she continues to explore the planet. The shuttle mission - which launched January 22, 1992 - to study the effects of space flight on the human body, helped set the direction for Bondar's life.

