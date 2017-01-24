Real places that inspired scenes in O...

Real places that inspired scenes in Oscar-nominated films

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

A diner in Miami, a house in Pittsburgh and a pier in Los Angeles: All of them are real places where Oscar-nominated movies were filmed. Part of "Moonlight" was shot in Jimmy's Eastside Diner in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 hr Igor Trip 52,627
How Can I Retrieve Deleted Text Messages from i... 5 hr PurpleLee 3
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 hr 0smius 12,338
News Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man 8 hr Bail___REALLY 3
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 12 hr Armand 11,479
News Why Trump will find it hard to make American ec... Tue one way or another 3
live traffic for following ncli routes Mon ns markhill 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC