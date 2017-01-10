Raspberry Pi's new computer for indus...

Raspberry Pi's new computer for industrial applications goes on sale

The new Raspberry Pi single-board computer is smaller and cheaper than the last, but its makers aren't expecting the same rush of buyers that previous models have seen. The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 will be more of a "slow burn," than last year's Raspberry Pi 3, its creator Eben Upton predicted.

