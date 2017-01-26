Qualcomm Hit with More Apple Suits

Qualcomm Hit with More Apple Suits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Chipmaking giant Qualcomm is facing yet more accusations that its business practices are unfair and anticompetitive, with Apple filing lawsuits in the U.S. and China. On Friday, Apple filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court for the Southern District of California alleging that Qualcomm's practices have cost Apple nearly $1 billion in damages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 8 min thetruth 11,501
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 42 min scientia potentia... 52,832
One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ... 2 hr FeitchLee 4
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 9 hr SoE 12,364
Transfer Data Contacts from Samsung Note 7 to i... 20 hr FeitchLee 4
News Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man Wed doing me 4
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Wed just a guy i knew 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC