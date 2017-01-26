Qualcomm Hit with More Apple Suits
Chipmaking giant Qualcomm is facing yet more accusations that its business practices are unfair and anticompetitive, with Apple filing lawsuits in the U.S. and China. On Friday, Apple filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court for the Southern District of California alleging that Qualcomm's practices have cost Apple nearly $1 billion in damages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|8 min
|thetruth
|11,501
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|42 min
|scientia potentia...
|52,832
|One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ...
|2 hr
|FeitchLee
|4
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|SoE
|12,364
|Transfer Data Contacts from Samsung Note 7 to i...
|20 hr
|FeitchLee
|4
|Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man
|Wed
|doing me
|4
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Wed
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC