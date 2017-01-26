Password-free security uses voice, user behavior to verify identity
Tired of conventional passwords? So is Nuance Communications, a tech firm that is promoting the human voice as a way to secure user accounts. The company's voice biometric product is among the technologies that promise to replace traditional -- and often vulnerable -- password authentication systems, which can be easy to hack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|one way or another
|52,816
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Brent
|11,498
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|SoE
|12,364
|Transfer Data Contacts from Samsung Note 7 to i...
|13 hr
|FeitchLee
|4
|Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man
|19 hr
|doing me
|4
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Wed
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|me like good hax
|703
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC