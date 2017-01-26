Password-free security uses voice, us...

Password-free security uses voice, user behavior to verify identity

17 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Tired of conventional passwords? So is Nuance Communications, a tech firm that is promoting the human voice as a way to secure user accounts. The company's voice biometric product is among the technologies that promise to replace traditional -- and often vulnerable -- password authentication systems, which can be easy to hack.

