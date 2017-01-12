New MacBook Pros stop Apple's skid in...

New MacBook Pros stop Apple's skid in worldwide PC shipments

18 hrs ago Read more: PC World

Apple's new MacBook Pros have put the brakes on a free-fall of Mac shipments globally, though they haven't provided the significant boost the company was looking for. The company's Mac shipments totaled 5.3 million units during the fourth quarter of 2016, a decline of just 0.9 percent compared to the same quarter in 2015.

