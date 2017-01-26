NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years...

NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire

14 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

The hatch has been taken out of storage and incorporated into a new display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. NASA marked the 50th anniversary of its moon program's fatal Apollo launchpad fire with the first public display of the scorched hatch that trapped three astronauts inside their spaceship during a routine pre-launch test.

