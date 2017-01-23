NASA releases video imagining a landing on Pluto
NASA released the video called, "A Colorful 'Landing' on Pluto" which is made up of more than 100 images taken by the New Horizons spacecraft. According to NASA , the images were taken over a six week span as New Horizons approached Pluto in the summer of 2015.
