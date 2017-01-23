NASA releases video imagining a landi...

NASA releases video imagining a landing on Pluto

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

NASA released the video called, "A Colorful 'Landing' on Pluto" which is made up of more than 100 images taken by the New Horizons spacecraft. According to NASA , the images were taken over a six week span as New Horizons approached Pluto in the summer of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 7 min u196533dm 52,447
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 39 min positronium 12,314
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 51 min thetruth 11,464
News Why Trump will find it hard to make American ec... 4 hr one way or another 3
live traffic for following ncli routes 11 hr ns markhill 1
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) 11 hr Dudley 16
News Search continues for child possibly drowned in ... 12 hr sharon mungall 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC