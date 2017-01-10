NASA has announced the death of astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. He was 82.
Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last person to walk on the moon who returned to Earth with a message of "peace and hope for all mankind," died on Monday following ongoing heath issues, his family said. He was 82. Cernan was surrounded by relatives when he died at a Houston hospital, family spokeswoman Melissa Wren told The Associated Press.
