NASA has announced the death of astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. He was 82.

13 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last person to walk on the moon who returned to Earth with a message of "peace and hope for all mankind," died on Monday following ongoing heath issues, his family said. He was 82. Cernan was surrounded by relatives when he died at a Houston hospital, family spokeswoman Melissa Wren told The Associated Press.

