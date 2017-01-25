NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50...

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this undated photo made available by NASA, from left, veteran astronaut Virgil Grissom, first American spacewalker Ed White and rookie Roger Chaffee, stand for a photograph in Cape Kennedy, Fla. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside their capsule killing the three Apollo crew members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min Dogen 52,706
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 1 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr thetruth 11,487
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr SoE 12,350
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 8 hr me like good hax 703
Outlook Express 8 hr 87Del 1
News What is going on at the Washington Post? 10 hr a person who can ... 6
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC