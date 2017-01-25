NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire
A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a fire on the launch pad killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. The scorched Apollo 1 capsule remains locked away in storage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 min
|It aint necessari...
|52,741
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|11,492
|Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man
|6 hr
|doing me
|4
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|10 hr
|0smius
|12,353
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|12 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|me like good hax
|703
|Outlook Express
|20 hr
|87Del
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC