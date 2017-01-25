NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50...

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

Read more: Daily Journal

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a fire on the launch pad killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. The scorched Apollo 1 capsule remains locked away in storage.

