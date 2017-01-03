Mysterious radio signal traced to dwarf galaxy
At least two of the galaxies have been involved in high-speed collisions which have ripped stars and gas from neighboring galaxies and caused the development of more than 100 star clusters and several dwarf galaxies. A mysterious signal that has confounded scientists for years has been traced to a spot in the sky more than 3 billion light-years away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Hedonist Heretic
|49,812
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|38 min
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|3 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Newest Smoktech Spirals Tank Review
|5 hr
|VapingExperience
|2
|Vaporesso Attitude Kit ,Best 80w Kit for All Va...
|5 hr
|yancelee
|1
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|9 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|4
|Yale: Deep Atlantic current in peril from globa...
|10 hr
|PeopleLikeBS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC