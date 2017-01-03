Mysterious radio signal traced to dwa...

Mysterious radio signal traced to dwarf galaxy

At least two of the galaxies have been involved in high-speed collisions which have ripped stars and gas from neighboring galaxies and caused the development of more than 100 star clusters and several dwarf galaxies. A mysterious signal that has confounded scientists for years has been traced to a spot in the sky more than 3 billion light-years away.

