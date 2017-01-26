Microsoft's value tops $500 billion f...

Microsoft's value tops $500 billion for the first time in 17 years

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Microsoft's market capitalization topped $500 billion for the first time since 2000 on Friday, after the technology giant's stock rose following another quarter of results that beat Wall Street's expectations. Shares of the world's biggest software company rose as much as 2.1 percent to $65.64, an all-time high, in early trading, valuing the company at $510.37 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 42 min one way or another 53,142
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 2 hr Eagle 12 11,521
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 5 hr Pessimistic1 25
News Renewable energy technology stores the wind und... (Aug '08) 7 hr HELPER 5
Might be a problem with onenote file 14 hr Pingpo539 1
News Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15) 17 hr Neville Thompson 23
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Fri 0smius 12,367
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC