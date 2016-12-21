Major cyber-attack on Turkish Energy Ministry claimed
Sources from the Energy Ministry claim that a major cyber-attack is the source of the widespread electricity cuts across Istanbul in recent days, according to reports in the Turkish media. "The attacks are generally aiming to seize Internet sites and secure infiltration," a senior anonymous source said on Dec. 31, as quoted by state-run Anadolu Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|11 min
|Hubble Museum
|1
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|46 min
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,330
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|scientia potentia...
|49,704
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,125
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Sat
|RustyS
|29
|Kanger K-KISS Starter kit with 6300mAh Build-in...
|Fri
|allisonhu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC