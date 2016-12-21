Major cyber-attack on Turkish Energy ...

Major cyber-attack on Turkish Energy Ministry claimed

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Sources from the Energy Ministry claim that a major cyber-attack is the source of the widespread electricity cuts across Istanbul in recent days, according to reports in the Turkish media. "The attacks are generally aiming to seize Internet sites and secure infiltration," a senior anonymous source said on Dec. 31, as quoted by state-run Anadolu Agency.

