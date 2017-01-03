Main Baltic news agency targeted by cyber attack
The agency says it managed to get the system up and running again around Friday midnight, adding its services were functioning normally Saturday. Tallinn-based BNS sends out news from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in those three Baltic languages, and in English and Russian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Richardfs
|49,982
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Annita
|699
|Google sued by Department of Labor
|16 hr
|milloooo
|1
|A new 3D printing or imaging method like CT
|17 hr
|mansaya
|7
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|18 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|19
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|19 hr
|positronium
|12,146
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|24
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC