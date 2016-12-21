There are on the ITworld story from 11 hrs ago, titled Lenovo primes to take on Microsoft's next Surface tablet with Miix 720. In it, ITworld reports that:

The world is waiting for Microsoft's next Surface tablet, but when it ships, it'll have to contend with Lenovo's new Miix 720, a 12-inch Windows tablet loaded with cutting-edge features. The Miix 720 will start at US$999 and will ship in April.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ITworld.