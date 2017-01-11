Lego's new kit teaches kids to code

The company is launching a new building and coding set at CES 2017 this week that brings movement to Legos. The Lego Boost kit lets kids build five different smart toy models, including a cat, robot and guitar, with the help of sensors and motors.

