Konserve

Konserve

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fsf.org

Konserve uses standard KDE network transparency to upload your backups to wherever you want.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fsf.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min scientia potentia... 52,194
Honor V9 Dual Rear Camera 5.7 inches Smartphone... 1 hr allisonhu 1
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 3 hr Bible Believer 11,445
News When computers were human: the black women behi... 8 hr Ms Mack 3
live traffic for following ncli routes 11 hr ns markhill 1
News What is going on at the Washington Post? 12 hr one way or another 5
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 20 hr 0smius 12,293
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,157,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC