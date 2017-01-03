Jeans that give directions? Products get, um, 'smart' at CES
LoveBox devices are on display at CES International Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. The device is designed to receive private messages through an Internet connection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|9 min
|scientia potentia...
|49,947
|The best ways to free retrieve iPhone, iPod and... (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|14
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|9 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|35
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|19 hr
|SoE
|12,143
|How to Transfer Pictures or Photos from Samsung...
|Thu
|haha
|4
|How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J...
|Thu
|haha
|5
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC