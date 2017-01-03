Japanese insurer to replace humans with A.I.
A Japanese insurance company reportedly is replacing 34 workers with an artificial intelligence system, and industry analysts say the same could start happening in the U.S. this year. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company , a 94-year-old company based in Tokyo, is getting ready to replace human workers with an IBM Watson artificial intelligence-based system, ABC News in Australia reported .
