Is Innovation Overrated? Facebook's Stories Feature Is...
Facebook could not stay away from the greatest invention in social media and second greatest invention in the world after sliced bread, that is Stories. Yes, Snapchat's idea was shamelessly copied once again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|31 min
|replaytime
|53,685
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|thetruth
|11,530
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|1 hr
|values eh
|1
|Adobe Reader
|1 hr
|sullivan11
|2
|Why Trumpa s immigration actions worry Bay Area...
|9 hr
|Just me
|1
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Phartlekin Bowcups
|24
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|10 hr
|SoE
|12,372
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC