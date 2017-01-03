iPhone, the device that redefined the mobile phone, marks 10th anniversary

The iPhone, the device that redefined the mobile phone and has helped make Apple the most valuable company in the world, marks its 10th anniversary on Monday. It was on January 9 2007 that late Apple founder and chief executive Steve Jobs went on stage at the company's Macworld event to announce the tech giant was to reveal "an iPod, a phone and an internet communicator".

