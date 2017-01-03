Investigators link insurer cyber brea...

Investigators link insurer cyber breach to foreign nation

5 hrs ago

A foreign government was likely behind a cyber breach of health insurance company Anthem Inc. that compromised more than 78 million consumers' records, investigators said Friday. The California Department of Insurance said Anthem - the nation's second-largest health insurer - has agreed to make $260 million in improvements to its information security systems.

Chicago, IL

