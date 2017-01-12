Inventor shows off his ideas to the 'Dragons'
TEN years spent dreaming up inventions in his garden shed could win a property renovator the thousands of pounds he needs to turn one of his ideas into money-spinning reality. Simon Moore was having trouble with cable ties under the floorboards in one of his houses when he came up with the solution he took to TV's Dragons' Den.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|8 min
|emperorjohn
|11,388
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|30 min
|Hedonist Heretic
|51,109
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|48 min
|SoE
|12,255
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|51
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|4 hr
|Le Jimbo
|11
|Why it's 'climate change' instead of 'global wa...
|5 hr
|Republacrat
|3
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|Dogen
|180,278
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC