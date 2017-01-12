Inventor shows off his ideas to the '...

Inventor shows off his ideas to the 'Dragons'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

TEN years spent dreaming up inventions in his garden shed could win a property renovator the thousands of pounds he needs to turn one of his ideas into money-spinning reality. Simon Moore was having trouble with cable ties under the floorboards in one of his houses when he came up with the solution he took to TV's Dragons' Den.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 8 min emperorjohn 11,388
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 30 min Hedonist Heretic 51,109
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 48 min SoE 12,255
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 51
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 4 hr Le Jimbo 11
News Why it's 'climate change' instead of 'global wa... 5 hr Republacrat 3
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 9 hr Dogen 180,278
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,731 • Total comments across all topics: 277,932,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC