Intel unveils its Optane hyperfast memory
Intel today announced that its upcoming Optane non-volatile memory will ship in the second quarter of the year as 16GB and 32GB M.2 expansion cards. Optane memory will be available as an option for new Intel-based client platforms, including Intel 7th Gen Core , and as a standalone component.
