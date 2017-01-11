Intel Joule shipments blocked in key ...

Intel Joule shipments blocked in key countries, pending certification

If you can't find Intel's Joule developer boards in your country, it's because shipments have been held up. Intel's Joule 570x and 550x are powerful computer boards that can be built as a PC, or be used to build robots, drones, or smart devices.

