Intel Joule shipments blocked in key countries, pending certification
If you can't find Intel's Joule developer boards in your country, it's because shipments have been held up. Intel's Joule 570x and 550x are powerful computer boards that can be built as a PC, or be used to build robots, drones, or smart devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|8 min
|The Northener
|50,507
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|42 min
|VetnorsGate
|12,193
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|1 hr
|Heretic
|45
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|One way or another
|180,245
|smoktech TFV 12 cloud beast king 1st look
|2 hr
|allisonhu
|1
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,343
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|11 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC