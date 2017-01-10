Indiana cancer agency hacked for data won't pay ransom
An Indiana cancer services agency says it will replace and rebuild its data after a computer hack demanding a ransom. Cancer Services of East Central Indiana-Little Red Door in Muncie says it was hacked Jan. 11 and the hackers demanded a ransom of 50 bitcoins, or about $43,000, for access to its data.
