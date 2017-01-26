India is planning to give free WiFi t...

India is planning to give free WiFi to more than 1,000 villages

It plans to provide free WiFi to 1,050 villages across the vast country under a new pilot project known as Digital Village. Over the next six months, each village will get its own WiFi hotspot mounted on a special tower to which villagers can connect using their cell phones.

