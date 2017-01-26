India is planning to give free WiFi to more than 1,000 villages
It plans to provide free WiFi to 1,050 villages across the vast country under a new pilot project known as Digital Village. Over the next six months, each village will get its own WiFi hotspot mounted on a special tower to which villagers can connect using their cell phones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDH-AM New Castle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|Joe Momma
|53,478
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Outlook Express
|4 hr
|MosMos555
|5
|Retrieve deleted texts from Android phone (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|MosMos555
|7
|Dozens protest Trump order at Louisville airport
|16 hr
|Amos N Andy
|1
|Renewable energy technology stores the wind und... (Aug '08)
|16 hr
|Solarman
|6
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|17 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,524
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC