in Pictures: Kingston students don their caps and gowns in graduation ceremonies

Astronaut Helen Sharman was given an honorary doctorate at Kingston University as hundreds of students gathered for graduation ceremonies throughout the week. Ms Sharman, the first Britain to enter space, was given a doctorate for her contribution to the public understanding of science, while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicky Hornby was alo given an honorary degree for his contribution to literature.

