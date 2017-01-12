In 2022 we'll be able to watch an 1,8...

In 2022 we'll be able to watch an 1,800-year old star collision

A star created 1,800 years ago after the collision of two distant suns is set to appear in the night sky for the first time - as the light from the crash finally reaches the Earth. Scientists predict that for six months in 2022, stargazers will be able to witness the birth of the new star, which formed at the time of the Romans' war with Scottish tribes, by fixing their telescopes near the Pisces and Cygnus constellations.

