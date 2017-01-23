Illinois man in celebrity-hacking case faces sentencing
A judge is scheduled to sentence an Illinois man accused of hacking into the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities and stealing private information, including nude videos and photos. Edward Majerczyk is set to appear in Chicago federal court Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man
|27 min
|Bail___REALLY
|3
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|30 min
|IB DaMann
|52,602
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|4 hr
|Armand
|11,479
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|positronium
|12,333
|Why Trump will find it hard to make American ec...
|18 hr
|one way or another
|3
|live traffic for following ncli routes
|Mon
|ns markhill
|1
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Dudley
|16
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC