Idris Elba wants to become an astronaut

15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Luther' actor fulfilled a long-held ambition when he trained to be a professional kickboxer for documentary series 'Idris Elba: Fighter' and now hopes the Discovery Channel will also fund another of his boyhood dreams. Asked what he wants to try next, he told Closer magazine: "To be a spaceman.

