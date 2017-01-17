Hot stuff: Mizzou professor helps inv...

Hot stuff: Mizzou professor helps invent temp-regulating mug

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A University of Missouri professor hopes his invention of a new mug that maintains the coffee's temperature longer percolates into hot sales. Columbia professor Hongbin "Bill" Ma's company, ThermAvant International, and the university have a patent pending for what's called the Lexo mug, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr u196533dm 52,229
News Global Warming Is Real: NASA Announces 2016 Was... 3 hr Hate Liberals 2
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 5 hr Kanoe 11,454
News Is this black woman responsible for inventions ... (May '10) 8 hr Harpies-R-Us 225
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 9 hr ryan 702
Honor V9 Dual Rear Camera 5.7 inches Smartphone... 14 hr allisonhu 1
News When computers were human: the black women behi... 20 hr Ms Mack 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC