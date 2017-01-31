High school student builds vending machine in locker
A high school student is getting a lot of international attention thanks to a vending machine he built in his locker. Blake Hawkins is a senior at Valley Center High in Valley Center, Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Into The Night
|53,865
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|Barkai
|11,556
|Might be a problem with onenote file
|4 hr
|occurox
|3
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|4 hr
|occurox
|2
|Adobe Reader
|4 hr
|occurox
|5
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|UnderstandPeople
|12,385
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC