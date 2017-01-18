Herea s how to fight the new Gmail ph...

Herea s how to fight the new Gmail phishing scam

16 hrs ago

If you use Gmail, you should be aware of a new phishing scam that's fooling even some of the most tech-savvy users . The hacker will first send you an email that includes an attachment, according to security expert Mark Maunder , the CEO of a WordPress security plugin called Wordfence.

