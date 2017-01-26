Google wants to add AI to Raspberry P...

Google wants to add AI to Raspberry Pi gadgets

The company is chasing makers with open-source tools needed to add artificial intelligence to consumer, industrial, and retail devices made using board computers. The plan may include machine-learning tools, which are central to AI.

