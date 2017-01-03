Google sued by Department of Labor

Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

The Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Google on Wednesday to get the Internet company to turn over compensation data on its employees. The data request is part of a routine audit into Google's equal opportunity hiring practices, which is required because of the company's role as a federal contractor.

