Google strengthens Android relationship with Intel in IoT
Intel may have cut ties with Android on smartphones and tablets, but the company's partnership with Google on Android for the internet of things is growing stronger. Google's Android Things, a slimmed down version of Android for smart devices, will be coming to Intel's Joule 570x computer board.
