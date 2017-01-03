Fort Lauderdale airport shooting witness: My laptop took a bullet for me
The dramatic shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon ended with 13 people shot and five of them dead. But one person avoided serious injury thanks to a book bag and his MacBook.
