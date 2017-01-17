For third-straight time, Earth sets h...

For third-straight time, Earth sets hottest year record

Earth sizzled to a third-straight record hot year in 2016, government scientists said Wednesday. They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared.

