Fleeing alleged drug trafficker tracked by GPS monitor on ankle, police say
An accused drug trafficker apparently forgot about the GPS tracking device on his ankle when he allegedly fled police while carrying a firearm and drugs. Police in Kingston, Ont., say the 32-year-old received four firearms prohibitions between 2009 and 2013 and was released on bail after being charged late last year with drug trafficking, possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.
