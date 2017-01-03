Fleeing alleged drug trafficker track...

Fleeing alleged drug trafficker tracked by GPS monitor on ankle, police say

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

An accused drug trafficker apparently forgot about the GPS tracking device on his ankle when he allegedly fled police while carrying a firearm and drugs. Police in Kingston, Ont., say the 32-year-old received four firearms prohibitions between 2009 and 2013 and was released on bail after being charged late last year with drug trafficking, possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 19 min Mikey 4
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 47 min Dogen 49,867
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr SoE 12,143
How to Transfer Pictures or Photos from Samsung... 8 hr haha 4
How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J... 8 hr haha 5
News Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur... 8 hr shtrominer 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange 10 hr vhffhjvdzhj 27
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC