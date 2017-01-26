Five arrested for hacking into ATMs a...

Five arrested for hacking into ATMs and stealing $3.2 million

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Law enforcement authorities from Europe and Asia have arrested five members of an international cybercriminal group that specialized in hacking into automated teller machine . The investigation began in early 2016, according to Europol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Might be a problem with onenote file 2 min Pingpo539 1
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 1 hr Le Jimbo 22
News Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15) 3 hr Neville Thompson 23
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 hr Trumpler 53,035
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 14 hr chang 11,525
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 16 hr 0smius 12,367
One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ... Thu FeitchLee 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,327,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC