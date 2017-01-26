Five arrested for hacking into ATMs and stealing $3.2 million
Law enforcement authorities from Europe and Asia have arrested five members of an international cybercriminal group that specialized in hacking into automated teller machine . The investigation began in early 2016, according to Europol.
