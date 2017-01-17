FEATURE: The beating heart of our hospitals
The pharmacy is undoubtedly the beating heart at the centre of our local hospitals, responsible for reducing pain, fighting infections and improving the quality of life for thousands of patients with long-term illnesses. Each year the dispensaries at Eastbourne's District General Hospital and the Conquest Hospital in Hastings supply a staggering 500,000 items to patients, from packets of paracetamol to potentially life-saving cancer treatments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hastings Today.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|18 min
|Aura Mytha
|52,081
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,423
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|3 hr
|0smius
|12,291
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|8 hr
|Into The Night
|82
|Judge Mayer's Concurrence in IV Shows the Probl...
|9 hr
|DavidSBell
|7
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|13 hr
|MITS Altair 8800
|2
|What is going on at the Washington Post?
|13 hr
|liberals suck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC