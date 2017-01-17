FEATURE: The beating heart of our hos...

FEATURE: The beating heart of our hospitals

The pharmacy is undoubtedly the beating heart at the centre of our local hospitals, responsible for reducing pain, fighting infections and improving the quality of life for thousands of patients with long-term illnesses. Each year the dispensaries at Eastbourne's District General Hospital and the Conquest Hospital in Hastings supply a staggering 500,000 items to patients, from packets of paracetamol to potentially life-saving cancer treatments.

