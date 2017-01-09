FDA confirms that St. Jude's cardiac ...

FDA confirms that St. Jude's cardiac devices can be hacked

15 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The FDA confirmed that St. Jude Medical's implantable cardiac devices have vulnerabilities that could allow a hacker to access a device. Once in, they could deplete the battery or administer incorrect pacing or shocks, the FDA said on Monday.

