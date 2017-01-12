Facebook and Alphabet's dreams of int...

Facebook and Alphabet's dreams of internet drones are crashing into a turbulent reality

It sounds like something out of science fiction: A solar-powered, autonomous drone that can fly for weeks or even months at a time, beaming high-speed internet to parts of the planet that have never been connected before. That was Google's ambitious plan when it bought a company called Titan Aerospace in 2014.

