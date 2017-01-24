Did Microsoft just out-cool Apple? Former USA TODAY reporter & Windows enthusiast suggests Apple lost its way Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2kqbk7g Sam Graham tells why he switched from 15 years of using Apple computers to Windows and the Surface Pro 4. LOS ANGELES - Remember "Think Different?" or those "Mac vs. PC" ads featuring a stodgy gent from another era and the ultra-hip Mac dude? Fast forward a few years, and now, thanks to the Surface all-in-one notebook/laptop and a Windows operating system that's not buggy, Microsoft is looking like the cool kid, while Apple has turned into the stale, old company.

