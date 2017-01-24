Did Microsoft just out-cool Apple?

Did Microsoft just out-cool Apple?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Did Microsoft just out-cool Apple? Former USA TODAY reporter & Windows enthusiast suggests Apple lost its way Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2kqbk7g Sam Graham tells why he switched from 15 years of using Apple computers to Windows and the Surface Pro 4. LOS ANGELES - Remember "Think Different?" or those "Mac vs. PC" ads featuring a stodgy gent from another era and the ultra-hip Mac dude? Fast forward a few years, and now, thanks to the Surface all-in-one notebook/laptop and a Windows operating system that's not buggy, Microsoft is looking like the cool kid, while Apple has turned into the stale, old company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 10 min SoE 12,348
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 25 min MIDutch 52,667
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 28 min Amused 11,482
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 5 hr me like good hax 703
Outlook Express 5 hr 87Del 1
News What is going on at the Washington Post? 7 hr a person who can ... 6
How Can I Retrieve Deleted Text Messages from i... 14 hr PurpleLee 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC