Cyberattack 411: Protecting your vehi...

Cyberattack 411: Protecting your vehicle from hackers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Proctor Journal

New vehicles are packed full of the latest and greatest technology. Among their many capabilities, today's vehicles can automatically apply brakes to avoid collisions, maintain a designated following distance behind the car ahead of it and maneuver the vehicle back into its lane if the driver veers out of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Proctor Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like 2 hr Van rocking 2
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 hr scientia potentia... 49,707
Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10) 3 hr Karl 30
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) 15 hr tony briar mitchell 2
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 16 hr Eagle 12 11,330
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 16 hr VetnorsGate 12,125
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Sat RustyS 29
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC