Cyber experts report a chasing ghosts...

Cyber experts report a chasing ghostsa after US warning

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

After the U.S. government disclosed its first technical report publicly connecting Russia's intelligence services to U.S. hacking, the phones started ringing inside cybersecurity firm Rendition Infosec LLC. Worried customers were following the government's advice, issued Dec. 29, and comparing digital logs recording incoming network traffic to their computers and finding matches to a list of hundreds of internet addresses the Homeland Security Department had identified as indicators of malicious Russian intelligence services cyber activity. "They thought they were compromised," said Rendition founder, Jake Williams, who described a "frenzy" of computer security specialists scrubbing their systems for signs of the Russians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 min Betty R 49,964
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 8 min positronium 12,146
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) 17 min Anonymous 24
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 32 min tina anne 15
The best ways to free retrieve iPhone, iPod and... (Aug '13) 10 hr Tiffiny 3
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange 18 hr The Real Donald T... 32
How to Transfer Pictures or Photos from Samsung... Thu haha 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,889 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,626

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC