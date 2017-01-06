Cyber experts report a chasing ghostsa after US warning
After the U.S. government disclosed its first technical report publicly connecting Russia's intelligence services to U.S. hacking, the phones started ringing inside cybersecurity firm Rendition Infosec LLC. Worried customers were following the government's advice, issued Dec. 29, and comparing digital logs recording incoming network traffic to their computers and finding matches to a list of hundreds of internet addresses the Homeland Security Department had identified as indicators of malicious Russian intelligence services cyber activity. "They thought they were compromised," said Rendition founder, Jake Williams, who described a "frenzy" of computer security specialists scrubbing their systems for signs of the Russians.
