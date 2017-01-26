cve-2017-5482
NVD is the U.S. government repository of standards based vulnerability management data. This data enables automation of vulnerability management, security measurement, and compliance .
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Vulnerability Database.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Trumpler
|53,035
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|7 hr
|Retribution
|19
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|11 hr
|chang
|11,525
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Phartleman
|22
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 hr
|0smius
|12,367
|One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ...
|Thu
|FeitchLee
|4
|Transfer Data Contacts from Samsung Note 7 to i...
|Thu
|FeitchLee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC