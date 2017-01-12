Cuba sees explosion in internet access as ties with US grow
In this Jan. 6, 2017 photo, people use a public wifi hotspot in Havana, Cuba. Home internet came to Cuba in December 2016, in a limited pilot program that's part of the most dramatic change in daily life here since the declaration of detente with the United States on Dec. 17, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|12 min
|River Tam
|180,277
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|14 min
|Topsy Kretts
|51,087
|Why it's 'climate change' instead of 'global wa...
|3 hr
|one way or another
|2
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|4 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,368
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,237
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|7 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|How Can I Retrieve Deleted Text Messages from i...
|Fri
|Xiaoli
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC